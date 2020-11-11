Rain tapers off tonight

Tonight: Cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Wind: N 5-7 mph. Low: 43 (40-46)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a stray AM shower. Wind: N 6-9 mph. High: 48 (46-52)

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light. Low: 33 (30-35)

Forecast Discussion

A cold front is passing through today bringing us some changes. We've seen some steady rainfall throughout much of the day. Rain will start to taper off overnight, but we will keep the chance for a few lingering showers in the forecast. An isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

Tomorrow, we'll see some much more seasonable temperatures after the cold front passes through. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. We'll stay quiet through Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

The next chance for rain will come on Sunday. Highs will be near 50. Then, by Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures turn much cooler with highs near 40.