Research sheds light on Alexander Hamilton as slave owner

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new research paper takes a swipe at the popular image of Alexander Hamilton as the abolitionist founding father, citing evidence that he was a slave trader and owner himself. Jessie Serfilippi is an interpreter at the Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site in Albany. In a paper published online, she said ledgers and correspondence of Hamilton and his wife, Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, show Hamilton bought and owned slaves. Serfilippi said the research is important not only to debunk what she calls myths about Hamilton, but also to honor the people he enslaved.