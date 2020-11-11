Steelers trying to get a grip on their ‘virtual’ reality

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’re making the best of being in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. The team is dealing with its first brush with the coronavirus during the regular season. Tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 after a win over the Dallas Cowboys and four other players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, are self-quarantining. The protocols require the Steelers to hold all meetings virtually as the team prepares to face Cincinnati. Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett says he misses the ability to look his players in the eyes while he teaches but stressed the team will not use the protocols as an excuse for poor performance.