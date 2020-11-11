Stroman, Gausman take $18.9M; Springer, LeMahieu reject

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and San Francisco starter Kevin Gausman have accepted $18.9 million qualifying offers and gotten one-year deals to stay with their teams rather than test what they could get in free agency. Four players declined qualifying offers at the 5 p.m. EST deadline: right-hander Trevor Bauer from Cincinnati, outfielder George Springer from Houston, second baseman DJ LeMahieu from the New York Yankees and catcher J.T. Realmuto from Philadelphia. If any of those players signs with a new team, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation.