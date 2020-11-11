Teachers union: More Pennsylvania schools should go virtual

With coronavirus running rampant, a suburban Philadelphia county says it will consider ordering schools to pause in-person instruction for two weeks. The state’s largest teachers union, meanwhile, is demanding that school districts in nearly two dozen Pennsylvania counties with the worst outbreaks tell students to temporarily learn from home. Pennsylvania has been setting daily case records, with confirmed cases are up 75% in two weeks to 3,400 per day. Statewide, hospitalizations have more than tripled since the beginning of October. Montgomery County says it plans to meet Thursday to consider whether to order all schools in the county to go online for two weeks beginning Nov. 23.