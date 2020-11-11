The importance of prioritizing mental health among Veterans

(WBNG) -- On average, 17 Veterans die daily by suicide, says Karen Heisig, Associate Area Director, Central & South Central New York Chapters for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Years ago, her Veteran husband was part of that 1.

Heisig says prioritizing mental health for Veterans is key, as she says there still are stigmas for Veterans around the idea of asking for help.

She says it's a community effort, pointing out that Veterans are brave and smart individuals, and it's not always up to them to tell others how they are feeling. Instead, she says, it's important that the community learns to find better ways to approach Veterans and lend a helping hand.

Part of that approach is paying attention to a person's behavior and noticing if there are any shifts.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is focusing on conversations surrounding mental health and suicide prevention among Veterans. To find more information about these discussions, click here.

To find more resources for Veterans, click here.