UK becomes fifth country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom has become the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Figures from the British government on Wednesday showed that 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May. The U.K. has persisted in having the most virus-related deaths of any European country, and a Johns Hopkins University tally shows it joining the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths. The U.K.’s death toll is widely considered to be higher as the total doesn’t include those who died of COVID-related symptoms after 28 days.