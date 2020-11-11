Union-Endicott HS golf team gives back after annual fundraiser

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Usually the Union-Endicott High School golf team hosts a fundraiser to help them throughout the season. However, due to the pandemic, they didn't play a season, but they still want to give back.

This year, their annual fundraiser helped benefit The Mercy House, which provides housing and support to people with terminal illnesses. The team raised $2,500, and say it was all worth it to help the local community during these tough times.

"We're going through trying times, so any positivity you can show through what you do, in sports or school, is a good thing," said Luke Pylypciw, a member of the golf team.

The team presented the check to The Mercy House in a small ceremony due to COVID-19. The Mercy House says they are grateful for all of the community support.