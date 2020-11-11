United Way of Broome County announces the release of their Strategic Community Grants program

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The United Way of Broome County announced the release of their Strategic Community grants program Thursday.

The program benefits local non-profit organizations serving Broome County.

The organization says their goal is to help be apart of creating lasting and measurable change throughout the programs that are funded.

The program consists of three different grant program strategic priorities, basic needs and the healthy lifestyle coalition.

Executive director Lori Welch says the organization just merely connects their donors with the community through the annual community campaign.

“All of those dollars,” Welch said. “One hundred percent of those dollars are put back out into the community through these strategic community grant programs. And that’s the power of our community.”

Applications for the grant program ends Jan. 15.