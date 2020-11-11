What to know about Pancreatic Cancer following Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek’s passing

(WBNG) -- Nationwide, people are still mourning Alex Trebek's passing.

Trebek lost his battle to pancreatic cancer, which affects 56,000 people in 2020, according to the American Cancer Society.

As people get older, it's important to pay attention to any risk factors and monitor ones health, doctors say. They add that risk factors for the cancer include genetics, smoking, and age.

Doctors warn that symptoms for pancreatic cancer aren't as clear cut as for other cancers, but they say that some symptoms can include pain below the sternum, gallbladder enlargement, and yellowing of the eyes.

They add that it's important to annually visit your physician and do tests to continue to monitor your health.

The American Cancer Society says it's difficult to lose Trebek, but adds they are grateful that his platform was able to promote more awareness about the diagnosis.

November is Pancreatic Awareness Month.