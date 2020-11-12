A chill is in the air

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers. Cooler, more seasonable. 0-.05” 20% High 40s (40-50) Wind N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Periods of mostly clear. Low 32 (28-34) Wind Var 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming W 3-8 mph

I said it yesterday, our nice weather is over. The cold front gave us clouds and rain yesterday. Today and for the rest of the seven day forecast, we'll have the cool, seasonable temperatures.

Mostly cloudy with a few early showers today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

I have added a few showers for Friday. Some moisture off the Atlantic, along with an upper level wave will give us some clouds and a few showers.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday.

We'll have another round of showers Sunday into Monday as a low tracks through Ontario There could be some snow flakes mixing with the showers Sunday.

We'll be turning cooler Tuesday into Wednesday with highs only in the 40s.

