A gray, wet day

AFTERNOON, VETERANS DAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. Chance of a thunderstorm. .25-.75” 80% High 66 (62-68) Wind SSW 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.25” Low 44 (40-46) Wind NW becoming N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, early showers. Cooler, more seasonable. 20% High 50 (46-52) Wind N 5-10 mph

Our nice weather is over. A cold front will come through later today. This will give us clouds and rain. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures will still be mild, but we will be turning cooler. Rain will taper to showers tonight.

Mostly cloudy with a few early showers Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler, more seasonable. Skies will be partly cloudy Friday and Saturday.

We'll have another round of showers Sunday into Monday as a low tracks through Ontario There could be some snow flakes mixing with the showers Sunday. We'll be turning cooler by Tuesday with highs only in the 40s.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.