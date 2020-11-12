Back to more seasonable weather

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog late. Low of 32 (28-34). Winds from the north, becoming southerly at 3-8 mph.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine. Few stray showers. Chance of rain 20%. High of 52 (48-54). Winds south to west at 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 32 (28-34). Winds west, northwest at 10-15 mph.



SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. High of 46. Low of 30. Winds northwest at 8-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Showers develop around noon time. Chance of rain 60%. High of 52. Low of 38. Winds south at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 40.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spot rain shower. Chance of rain 20%. High of 48. Low of 30



TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray rain/snow shower possible. Chance of precipitation 20%. High of 40. Low of 26.



WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High of 38. Low of 27.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 44.

A chilly but calm night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Some patchy fog may develop during the early morning hours.



There will be the chance for a few stray showers no Friday as a weak cold front passes through. Much of the day though will be dry with a few breaks on sunshine.



More sunshine on Saturday, although we will have some clouds. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the mid to upper 40s but it might seem a little chilly with the breeze.



On Sunday, scattered showers develop around noontime as a cold front approaches. Ahead of the front, the winds will continue to increase becoming gusty at times. Behind the front it will remain windy which could help produce a few rain/snow showers to start next week.