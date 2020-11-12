Big Ten blues: A rough start for trio of storied programs

Nebraska, Penn State and Michigan — three of the eight winningest programs in major college football — are a combined 1-7. Each of these programs seems to be at a different stage of distress, but it’s jarring to see all three having trouble at the same time. Nebraska hosts Penn State this weekend in a matchup of winless teams. Michigan is 1-2, but the Wolverines are on a two-game skid heading into a matchup with No. 13 Wisconsin. Coaches Scott Frost, James Franklin and Jim Harbaugh have a lot of work to do to turn things around this year.