Binghamton woman indicted for manslaughter

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – A Binghamton woman was served a two-count indictment by a Broome County Grand Jury for manslaughter Thursday.

Officials say Shalace L. Williams has been indicted for an incident on Feb. 6 which resulted in the death of James J. Sellers.

Williams has been charged with the following:

Manslaughter in the 1st degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

District Attorney Michael Korchak said in a news release, "According to the indictment, Shalace L. Williams, with intent to cause serious physical injury to James J. Sellers, caused the death of Sellers by stabbing him with a knife.”

Officials also say the indictment alleges Williams worked to conceal or destroy the knife used to cause Sellers' death.



