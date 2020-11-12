Binghamton woman indicted for manslaughter

Binghamton woman indicted for manslaughterNew
(BINGHAMTON, NY) – A Binghamton woman was served a two-count indictment by a Broome County Grand Jury for manslaughter Thursday.
Officials say Shalace L. Williams has been indicted for an incident on Feb. 6 which resulted in the death of James J. Sellers.
Williams has been charged with the following:
- Manslaughter in the 1st degree
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
District Attorney Michael Korchak said in a news release, "According to the indictment, Shalace L. Williams, with intent to cause serious physical injury to James J. Sellers, caused the death of Sellers by stabbing him with a knife.”
Officials also say the indictment alleges Williams worked to conceal or destroy the knife used to cause Sellers' death.