Broome County counts absentee ballots

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- New York's 22nd Congressional Race between current Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Former Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is still under way.

12 News has updated numbers on other Broome County races here as election officials began counting absentee ballots Thursday.

Roughly 7,200 votes were counted at the Broome County Public Library Thursday, and 12 News's Josh Rosenblatt was on the scene.

While 7,200 votes were counted from absentee ballots, only about 4,400 have been tallied, and many of the county's largest election districts are still awaiting results.

Roughly 2,100 absentee and provisional votes were set to be counted at the start of the day Thursday, meaning there are some 1,400 votes remaining.

Due to the large number of votes which need to be counted, it is more than likely that vote counting will not only continue into Friday, but will also continue for a third day on Monday.

Many of the votes that were counted already have come from the towns of Chenango and Union.

Election officials told 12 News they had high hopes for the day.

"I'm just hoping that we have a nice smooth day of counting ballots. We have some really great people here working, so we'll get through as many as we can today. Do it in an efficient matter, and get the numbers to the voters, because there's a lot of people that want to know the results of the race," said Mark Smith, the Board of Elections Republican Commissioner.

If Friday's counting continues to show similar margins, the Broome County Family Court race and the 22nd Congressional District race will both tighten further.