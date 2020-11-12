Broome County Health Department says they are hopeful that they won’t cross into the Orange zone

(WBNG) -- As a part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus cluster zone initiative, parts of Broome County are still in the yellow zone, but the Broome County Health Department says they remain hopeful that they won't cross into the orange zone anytime soon.

Instead, they say they believe they could exit the yellow zone altogether soon, as long as residents remain cautious.

But what exactly do the colors "red," "orange," and "yellow" mean?

New York State says that in yellow zones, restaurants with indoor and outdoor dining and schools can still operate.

But if the areas turn to orange or red, then schools are remote only and businesses can only operate if they are essential or not high risk.

The Broome County Health Department said a few weeks ago they were worried some areas were trending orange, but now report that the numbers have decreased and the Health Department remains hopeful that they will continue to decline.