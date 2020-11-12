COVID-19 pushes Pitt’s visit to Georgia Tech to Dec. 12

Pittsburgh’s trip to Georgia Tech scheduled for this weekend has been postponed until December 12 after the Panthers were forced to pause team activities due to COVID-19 protocols. The game is the 56th to be canceled or delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since late August. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says his players will meet “virtually” until given the all clear. The postponement is not expected to have any significant impact in the ACC race. Both the Panthers and the Yellow Jackets are out of the mix to reach the league’s title game.