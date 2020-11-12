Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State running back Journey Brown says he has a heart condition that is forcing him to give up football. Brown posted on Twitter that he has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes heart muscle to become abnormally thick and can make it more difficult to pump blood. Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters Brown’s condition was not COVID-19 related, but it was discovered in September during “a routine COVID test.” Brown was Penn State’s leading rusher last season and was expected to be one of the best back in the country in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson needed three tries to defend Carson Wentz from Brett Favre’s critical comments. Favre said in a television interview Tuesday the Eagles should’ve kept Nick Foles over Wentz. Since Favre and Pederson played together in Green Bay and have been close friends for more than two decades, the Hall of Famer’s thoughts held more weight in Philadelphia than the average opinion. Pederson finally distanced himself from Favre’s comments about Wentz the third time he was asked about it on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say they’re making the best of being in the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. The team is dealing with its first brush with the coronavirus during the regular season. Tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 after a win over the Dallas Cowboys and four other players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, are self-quarantining. The protocols require the Steelers to hold all meetings virtually as the team prepares to face Cincinnati. Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett says he misses the ability to look his players in the eyes while he teaches but stressed the team will not use the protocols as an excuse for poor performance.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Penn State basketball program enters the 2020-21 season reeling following head coach Patrick Chambers’ resignation last month. Chambers left the program following an internal investigation by the school into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Jim Ferry will serve as the interim coach this season, taking over a team that went 21-10 last year and was on the verge of reaching the NCAA Tournament before the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nittany Lions are led by junior guard Myreon Jones and Sam Sessoms, who come to Penn State after two standout years at Binghampton.

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame’s victory against Clemson put the No. 2 Fighting Irish atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and gave the league two teams in the top four of the Top 25. That presence is one many ACC coaches celebrate, but it’s also one that has some lamenting that Notre Dame’s commitment is just for this season. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is among those who would welcome the Irish as full-time league members. Pittsburgh’s Pat Narduzzi is too, but says the league should cut ties with the Fighting Irish if they choose to return to their independent status.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Virginia is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference race. The league released its preseason picks Wednesday after voting from 155 media members. It marked the first time since the 1982-83 season that the Cavaliers start the year as the ACC favorite. Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers were picked first on 97 ballots to finish ahead of ninth-ranked Duke. No. 21 Florida State was third and No. 16 North Carolina was fourth. In addition, North Carolina senior Garrison Brooks was picked as preseason player of the year. Florida State’s Scottie Barnes was picked as preseason freshman of the year.