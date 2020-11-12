Officials in Tioga County react to Waverly being in the Yellow Zone

WAVERLY (WBNG) -- The Governor's office announced earlier this week that Waverly in Tioga County has entered into the Yellow Zone as a coronavirus focus zone due to a rise in cases.

Officials in Tioga County say they were not to surprised by the announcement, adding that due to being next to neighboring counties like Chemung and Broome, it was inevitable.

They say that it's most important that the county get testing under control, but they reveal that access to testing is not as easy as it seems.

Superintendent Eric Knolles says he is waiting on some bureaucratic paperwork in order to begin the mass testing and says he is ready, adding that if it doesn't happen soon, then school will have to move to remote learning only.

Other officials in Tioga County add that it's important to increase testing. They also say that the community needs to listen and adapt to the new regulations, adding that because of Tioga's proximity to Pennsylvania, it will be challenging.

Tioga County officials also say they are in constant communication with other counties like Broome and Chemung.