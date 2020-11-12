Parents, schools push back over proposed shutdown order

Parents, schools push back over proposed shutdown orderNew
“Don’t you dare close the schools” is the impassioned message that dozens of parents and school administrators are sending to public health officials in Pennsylvania’s third-most populous county. The Montgomery County Board of Health had been scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposed order mandating that all public and private K-12 schools in the offer fully virtual instruction for at least two weeks, and potentially for longer, because of a surge in virus cases. The board delayed a vote after pushback from parents and school administrators.