Regal Cinemas to close temporarily again in NYS

NEW YORK (WBNG/WHAM) -- Just weeks after many movie theaters were given the go-ahead to reopen in New York state, Regal Cinemas has announced it will be temporarily closing down its theaters once again.

In October, movie theaters in the state outside of New York City were allowed to open if the infection rate of the coronavirus in respective counties remained below 2% on a two week average.

Now, Regal announced it is closing down theaters in NY state and California until the end of the day on Thursday until the public health and operational environment allows what the company calls "a full release slate" to resume.

Regal says it will continue to monitor the situation closely with public health officials.

The theater ensures future plans to reopen in key markets will be shared once more concrete plans are offered from those markets.

