Restaurants in Binghamton react to new State guidelines

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that New York State would impose a dining curfew of 10 p.m. for restaurants and bars.

That means, restaurants in New York state can no longer serve in-person dining after 10 p.m. Restaurants are, however, able to continue doing takeout orders after the hour.

Some restaurants here in Binghamton who close earlier, around 9:30 or 10 p.m., are okay with the guidelines, but others, who stay open later, say they were met with a surprise.

Dos Rios Cantina says they were a little taken off gaurd by the news, thinking that things were steadily improving, but say they are committed to helping the community stay safe and will do their part to help.

Their restaurant has even installed plexiglass at the bar, so guests can still have a bar-like experience while maintaining a safe distance.

They add they have seen a surge in takeout orders since the pandemic began and thank the community for being so supportive.