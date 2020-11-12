Shapiro still sees no evidence of Pennsylvania voting fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest-ranking law enforcement official says that more than a week after Election Day he still hasn’t seen any sign of widespread voter fraud. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday that lawyers for the Republican Party and President Donald Trump also haven’t produced any evidence of widespread fraud in the swirl of litigation they’re pursuing. Shapiro also says lawmakers in the Republican-majority General Assembly lack legal authority to attempt to replace Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College voters. The electors are due to convene in Harrisburg in about a month.