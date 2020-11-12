Shots fired at Saudi embassy in The Hague; no injuries

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Saudi Arabian embassy in The Hague has been sprayed with gunfire, leaving bullet holes across the facade and in several windows. Police say nobody was injured in the shooting that happened early Thursday morning. Spokesman Steven van Santen says police were alerted around 6 a.m. to shots being fired at the building on a stately avenue opposite a canal in the Dutch city. Officers found several bullet casings outside the building and launched an investigation including an appeal for witnesses. Nobody was immediately available at the embassy to comment.