Steelers dealing with COVID-19 as Burrow, Bengals visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have to put their undefeated record on the line without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history heading into a game against Cincinnati. Roethlisberger is one of five players the Steelers placed on the COVID-19 list after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive following a victory over Dallas. Roethlisberger was required to self-quarantine after contact tracing and could not practice with the team all week. Mason Rudolph or Josh Dobbs will start if he can’t go. The Bengals are coming off an impressive 31-20 win over AFC South leader Tennessee two weeks ago.