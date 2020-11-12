Steffen US No 1 keeper despite lack of Man City playing time

Zack Steffen figures to make a rare appearance in goal when the United States plays Wales in Swansea. The 25-year-old is the top American goalkeeper but has played two matches since December, missing the second half of last season with a knee injury while on loan to Fortuna Düsseldorf and then spending most of this season on Manchester City’s bench after taking over from Claudio Bravo as Ederson’s backup. He has played just twice, in the English League Cup for a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Sept. 24 and a 3-0 victory over Burnley on Sept. 30.