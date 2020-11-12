 Skip to Content

Stocks ease lower on Wall Street, except for technology

New
9:54 am National News from the Associated Press

Stocks are easing lower in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, a day after major indexes briefly flirted with all-time highs before closing mixed. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% shortly after the opening bell, but it’s still holding on to a gain for the week. Banks and industrial companies were helping lead the way lower, while gains in some Big Tech stocks including Amazon and Facebook helped push the Nasdaq to a small gain. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the lowest number since March but still very high by historical standards. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content