Trump making longshot bid to slow state vote certifications

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is peppering states with a flurry of legal challenges aimed at slowing down the vote certification process — a longshot strategy that has almost no chance of reversing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The campaign is seeking to halt the vote count in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona until they can have partisan poll watchers inspecting the voting process to ensure “illegal” ballots are not counted. But they have presented no evidence that illegal ballots have been counted, let alone counted in so great a number that it would make a difference in the loss to Biden.