UK economy saw bounceback in summer but remains smaller

LONDON (AP) — The British economy remained nearly 10% smaller at the end of the third quarter of the year despite posting a record summer bounceback when many of the restrictions associated with the spring lockdown were lifted. The reimposition of restrictions means it will likely end the year even smaller. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the economy grew by 15.5% in the July to September period. Though that was in line with market expectations, the pace of growth eased in September, with monthly growth of only 1.1%, a clear sign that the recovery was already running out of steam before a resurgence of the coronavirus.