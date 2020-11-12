Visions Federal Credit Union provides UHS hospitals with $15,000 grant

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union has provided UHS with a $15,000 grant that will allow the hospital to expand its COVID-19 testing capacity.

According to Visions, UHS has performed more than 34,000 tests in eight months. The credit union says another 21,000 tests have been collected and sent to other reference labs.

“We recognize the important role testing, especially rapid testing, can play in keeping a workforce and community healthy," said Community Development Manager at Visions FCU Tim Strong in a news release.

"We see this as an investment in our community’s health and are proud to partner with UHS to help offset some of the costs associated with this critical service," He said.

According to the news release, UHS did not budget COVID-19 testing for 2020 initially. However, Visions says, the hospital is now investing in enhanced COVID-19 testing.

"Stopping the spread of COVID-19 is a community effort," said Executive Director of the UHS Foundation Cory Jacobs. "UHS is very grateful to Visions Federal Credit Union for its support of our rapid testing instruments. A donation to UHS is a donation to the community."