Windsor CSD announces special vote to purchase new school buses

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Windsor Central School District is looking for the community's authorization to purchase three new school buses.

The New York State Department of Transportation recommends replacing large school buses after 10 years. This year, Windsor school officials say three buses need to be replaced. Each bus is around 11 or 12 years old, and all have approximately 200,000 miles.

The maximum cost associated with the proposition is $380,000. Officials say state aid will cover nearly 90% of that number, and spending the money on buses is a priority for the district.

"We're a district of 117, almost 118 square miles, so we're one of the bigger geographic districts around," said Windsor CSD Assistant Superintendent Andy Fiorentino. "We're on the average of about 100 miles on each bus, each day. We are very transportation heavy."

There is a public hearing on November 17, followed by a special vote on Tuesday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To read more about the proposition, head to this link.