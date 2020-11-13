As Ethiopia’s conflict rages, ethnic targeting turns deadly

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethnic Amharas killed. Ethnic Tigrayans arrested, in hiding or cut off from the world. Ethiopia’s deadly conflict is spilling beyond its northern Tigray region and turning identity into a mortal threat. The U.N. office on genocide prevention in a sharply worded statement has condemned reports of ”targeted attacks against civilians based on their ethnicity or religion” in Ethiopia. It says the new rhetoric sets a “dangerous trajectory that heightens the risk of genocide.” Fears have spread in the Ethiopian diaspora, too. One writer says “the conflict being fought on social media as much as it is fought in Tigray.”