Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM

MIAMI (AP) — Kim Ng, who started her Major League Baseball career as an intern, has become the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations. She was hired Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. The team says Ng is believed to be the first female GM among the four major professional sports leagues in North America. She has 21 years of big league experience in major league front offices. Richard Lapchick, an expert on race and gender in sports at the University of Central Florida, says it’s the most noteworthy day for baseball since Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947.