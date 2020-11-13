Broome County rapid testing site moves next week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County rapid testing site for the coronavirus will be moving next week, on November 16th.

The new site will be at St. Pauls church in Binghamton, located at 282 Chenango St.

The testing site is free but you must register for the clinic, as there are a limited number of appointments available each day.

Officials say the testing at this site is available for Broome County residents who are experiencing COVID symptoms.