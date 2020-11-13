Outrage in Belarus, EU after opposition supporter death

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Belarus following the death of a 31-year-old opposition supporter who died in a hospital after he was reportedly beaten by security forces. The man’s death on Thursday came after more than three months of mass protests that were sparked by official election results that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. Thousands of people carrying flowers and candles formed human chains of solidarity in several Belarus cities on Friday to honor the opposition supporter who died at a Minsk hospital after several hours of surgery. Meanwhile, the European Union condemned the violent crackdown that Belarusian authorities have continued to enforce against peaceful protesters since the election.