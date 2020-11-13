Republicans face court setbacks, Trump law firm steps down

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Republicans suffered setbacks to court challenges over the presidential election in three battleground states on Friday as a national law firm that came under fire for its work for President Trump’s campaign withdrew from a major Pennsylvania case. The legal blows began when a federal appeals court rejected an effort to block about 9,300 mail ballots that arrived after Election Day in Pennsylvania. The judges noted the “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a Michigan judge found no evidence of fraud in refusing to stop the certification of Detroit-area election results. And campaign lawyers in metro Phoenix sought to withdraw their bid to manually inspect ballots.