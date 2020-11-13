Gov. Cuomo signs statewide fire taskforce into law

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed into law the creation of a statewide fire taskforce, giving firefighting officials hope for the future of volunteer departments.

The goal of the taskforce is to examine the factors behind the declining numbers of volunteer firefighters in New York.

To officials, this announcement means the possibility that solutions could be found for a long-term problem.

FASNY Association Secretary, John D'Alessandro, said "For a long time, decades, we are expecting a significant and rapidly growing problem that less and less people are becoming volunteer firefighters. At the same time that that is happening, we've seen the mission of the volunteer fire service in New York and across the country grow."

Officials say the taskforce will be made up of government officials, volunteer firefighters, and other community partners.