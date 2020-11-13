It feels like Fall

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 52 (48-54) Wind S becoming W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05” Low 32 Wind Becoming NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 48 (44-50) Wind NW 10-15 mph

I have added a few showers for Friday. Some moisture off the Atlantic, along with an upper level wave will give us some clouds and a few showers.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday, but it will be breezy and cool. We'll have increasing clouds Saturday night.

We'll have another round of showers Sunday with a cold front coming thought. More of a clipper for Monday with lake effect setting up Tuesday. There could be some snow flakes mixing with the showers.

We'll be turning cooler Wednesday with highs only in the 30s. Temperatures climb into the low 40s for Thursday.

