NYS begins cashless tolling system on thruway

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the New York State Thruway will begin using a cashless tolling system beginning Friday.

The cashless system will go live during the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning and will cover all 58 tolling locations simultaneously across 450 miles of road.

Cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment at all toll booths, and printed toll tickets will no longer be handed out.

The decision to make this transition was made to increase efficiency and limit contact between drivers and toll workers.

Officials say the implementation of the system is more than a month ahead of schedule.

Governor Cuomo said, "The completion of this exciting new project will help Thruway travelers save time, as well as reduce traffic, cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality all along the system". Getting this cashless tolling system done and getting it done early shows that -even in these trying times - New York will never stop innovating and never stop building for its future"

To support the switch, New York EZ pass has released an app called Tolls NY. The app was created to help drivers manage their EZ pass accounts and to find and pay tolls.

Officials say now, the state will begin phase two of the process, which includes the removal of existing toll plazas.

The Thruway Authority has also paid tribute to NY toll collection workers by launching a webpage dedicated to this history of toll collection.