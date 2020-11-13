Photo of Syracuse police without masks causing Police Chief to speak out

SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- A photo of police officers in Syracuse is causing the cities top cop to speak out because none of the officers pictured are wearing masks while on the job.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner says the photo is under investigation.

Officials say the photo in question was taken at the scene of a crash Thursday. In the photo are Syracuse Police Officers and Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies.

The issue is following Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings in the state to 10 people.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state and close to 5,000 new cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, the photo is causing residents and the Syracuse Police Chief concern.

Chief Buckner said, "I'm responsible for these 401 police officers. It appears we have not been following our own rules and again, if I can confirm that, there will be consequences for it."

Chief Buckner said there are 14 officers that currently have the coronavirus. Buckner also said the virus is the number one killer of police.