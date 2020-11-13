Populous suburban Philly county orders schools to go remote

Health officials in Pennsylvania’s third-most populous county have ordered schools to temporarily halt classroom instruction in what they say is an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Montgomery County Board of Health on Friday mandated that all public and private K-12 schools in the suburban Philadelphia county offer virtual instruction for two weeks beginning Nov. 23. Spiking COVID-19 numbers are prompting other Pennsylvania school districts to take action. Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Friday that more than 800 students who resumed classroom instruction just this week would have to go back to remote learning.