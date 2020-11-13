Quiet, chilly fall evening

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Stray rain/snow shower possible. Chance of precipitation 10%. Low of 32 (28-34). Winds out of the west at 5-12 mph



SATURDAY: Am clouds giving way to Pm sunshine. High of 46 (42-49). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early. Increasing clouds during the early morning hours. Low of 30 (26-31). Winds out of the south, southeast at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Dry start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and windy. Rain shower develop during the afternoon lingering into the evening. Chance of rain 60%. High of 52. Low of 34. Winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 40-50.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and windy. Chance for an isolated rain/snow shower. Chance of precipitation 20%. High of 46. Low of 30.



TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Few isolated snow flurries possible. Chance of precipitation 20%. High of 40. Low of 24.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Unseasonably cold. High of 36. Low of 23.



THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High of 42. Low of 24.



FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 45.

Nice November evening on tap as temperatures drop into the 30s overnight. Clouds do begin to increase during the early morning hours leading to a mostly cloudy start for Saturday. By the afternoon, the sun returns as temperatures warm into the 40s.



Sunday will start off dry ahead of some rain showers that will develop in the afternoon. Winds also begin to increase, becoming gusty at times. This will lead to the potential of a few isolated power outages. Rain will begin to taper off by the evening hours but the windy conditions will stick around into Monday.



With the wind coming out of the west, northwest on Monday and Tuesday, there is the chance for a few lake effect rain/snow showers to develop. As it stands right now, no major impacts are expected from these showers.