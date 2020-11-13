Susquehanna Valley senior to play Baseball for Binghamton University

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- A local high school student-athlete is staying in town after graduation, taking his talents to the Vestal Parkway.

Susquehanna Valley senior Logan Haskell signed a letter of intent Friday afternoon to play division one baseball for Binghamton University.



"It's a hometown school. Great campus, I love the coaches there. The first time I went there, I really felt the connection," Haskell said.

The senior brings an impressive list of accolades to an already successful program at Binghamton University.

The shortstop has a career batting average of .468, a career fielding percentage of .985, and was named to the Section 4 All-Conference squad in 2019.

Haskell's athletic ability extends beyond the diamond as well. He also helped lead the Sabres to back-to-back state titles in football, and was the MVP in the 2019 title game.

Additionally, the New York State Sports Writer Association named him New York State Player of the Year in football in 2019



Haskell has seen success on both the gridiron and the diamond, but he says his heart remains with baseball.

"I've always loved baseball from the moment I could play it. I love football and basketball as well, but I feel like I've always been connected to baseball a little more. I just feel like I'd like to bring my talents to the baseball field," he explained.

On top of being an exceptional athlete, Haskell is also an exceptional scholar.

Haskell has a 98 overall grade point average in school, putting him in the top 10% of his graduating class.