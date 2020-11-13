Tenney’s lead in NY-22 down to 13k votes as absentee ballots continue to be counted

(WBNG) -- The race for New York's 22nd Congressional district has grown considerably tighter.

As of 7pm Friday, 12 News calculates challenger Claudia Tenney (R) leads Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D) by 13,290 total votes. Brindisi has narrowed the gap through absentee ballots by 15,000 votes since Election Night, when Tenney was leading by about 28,000 votes.

More than 15,000 absentee ballots have been counted in Broome County, with the incumbent Democrat receiving slightly more than 75% of those votes so far. The Broome County Board of Elections tells 12 News there are more than 5,000 absentee, provisional, and military ballots outstanding.

Outside of Broome County, 12 News has some results from Cortland, Madison, Oneida and Oswego counties. Brindisi has won slightly less than 10,000 votes out of 13,500, a 71% pace, gaining just under 6,100 votes on Tenney so far.

It is unknown exactly how many votes remain uncounted in these four counties plus Chenango, Herkimer, and Tioga counties. Our best estimate is there are anywhere between 28,000 and 35,000 votes remaining in these counties.

Broome County will finish counting on Monday, and 12 News is expecting the rest of the absentee ballot results then as well. The provisional and military ballots, of which we estimate there are 4,000 total in NY-22, will be counted sometime after the absentee count has ended.