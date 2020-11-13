Skip to Content

Bowling alley named in Tioga County health statement

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department released a public health statement Friday regarding a location that has been visited by people who have tested positive for COVID.

If you were at the following location, the department asks you quarantine for 14-days from the date you were exposed to the virus.

Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley in Newark Valley

  • Nov. 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The health department says anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their doctor and the health department.

