Bowling alley named in Tioga County health statement

Bowling alley named in Tioga County health statementNew
NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Health Department released a public health statement Friday regarding a location that has been visited by people who have tested positive for COVID.
If you were at the following location, the department asks you quarantine for 14-days from the date you were exposed to the virus.
Cardinal Lanes Bowling Alley in Newark Valley
- Nov. 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.
The health department says anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their doctor and the health department.