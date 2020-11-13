Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a time when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace. The president’s silence comes as numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive for the virus in recent days. The virus has taken its toll on his protectors as well, with the U.S. Secret Service experiencing a significant number of cases, many believed to be linked to his rallies in the closing days of the campaign. Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic will only worsen the effects of the virus.