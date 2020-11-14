Skip to Content

3 teens wounded in triple shooting, 4th teen shot elsewhere

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three young teenagers were wounded in a triple shooting in Philadelphia and a fourth teen was wounded in a separate shooting in another part of the city. Police say the gunfire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday in south Philadelphia hit a 13-year-old youth in the foot and two girls aged 14 and 15 in their right arms. All were listed in stable condition at hospitals. Just after 8 p.m. Friday in west Philadelphia, a 16-year-old was shot in the stomach and taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in critical condition. Police report no weapons recovered and no arrests.

Associated Press

