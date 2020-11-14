Bad Dogs Motorcycle Group hosts food drive for Catholic Charities of Broome County

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- While Thanksgiving is right around the corner, a local organization is reminding people that it's important to remember those in need who may not have access to meals.

Earlier today, the Bad Dogs Motorcycle Group held a food drive for Catholic Charities of Broome County at Schneider's market in Kirkwood.

At the food drive, organizers were asking for nonperishables that will be delivered to families in need.

Organizers of the group said they wanted to give back and help out the community, especially with the pandemic still affecting famalies.

The group also said they advertised the event largely on social media to promote a heavy turnout.

Organizers say they will be back next Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Schneider's and they encourage more people to come and donate.