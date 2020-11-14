Binghamton University admissions reaches out to prospective students amid the pandemic

VESTAL (WBNG) -- On Binghamton University's campus, you won't see the traditional "on-campus" tour this year due to the pandemic, but you may see people doing a "self-guided tour," from wherever they are in the world on their phones.

Universities have had to get creative during the year in order to reach out to prospective students.

Binghamton University says it's relied heavily on online programming, like online events, including open houses and trivia nights.

They also say they have an option for people to conduct their own "self guided tour."

Binghamton University adds that typically they visit high schools during the Fall season, and they have maintained doing just that on a virtual platform. Staff from the university says the school has even been able to add more high schools to the list of those it is reaching out to with this online development.

The University says it has appointments available at all times, and staff is working around the clock to accommodate all students, especially those who may be in a different timezone.

In an effort to be more flexible, the University will be test-optional for incoming students to be admitted this upcoming year.

The staff adds they have also seen a lot of communication through social media. The University says it remains confident all their efforts will succeed.